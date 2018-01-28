Menu
President Donald Trump admitted that he wouldn’t go so far as to call himself a “feminist” during a new interview with Piers Morgan, the news host revealed Saturday.


Morgan sent out quotes from the interview on Twitter Saturday night, writing in a tweet that “President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.”

The British television host went on to quote America’s 45th president, writing, “He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone.'”

The president’s assertion that he’s not a feminist comes during a worldwide conversation about sexual assault and the treatment of women.

President Trump has been criticized for his treatment of women and has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct.

Morgan has been revealing quotes from his new interview with President Trump, which airs Sunday on ITV, for the past couple of days.

On Friday, he posted another quote from President Trump, this time about a tweet he retweeted by a Britain First, a far-right group, “‘I don’t want to be involved with these people. If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people. I certainly apologise.'”

Morgan also asked President Trump about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit. The president replied, “Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn’t negotiate it the way it’s [being] negotiated… I would have had a different attitude.”

When Morgan asked him what he meant, President Trump replied, “I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be. I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out.”

