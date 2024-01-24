Here’s What The Celebrities Are Saying About Weight Loss Drugs

In the past couple years, we have seen the rise of drugs like Ozempic being used for weight loss. Now that the dust has settled let’s see what the verdict is on Semaglutide.

On Women’s Health, Oprah Winfrey, said confidently: “The fact that there’s a medically-approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

When Charles Barkley was talking as a guest on the Pat McAffery show, Barkley said: “It’s been great, I’m starting to feel like a human being not a fat-ass anymore,” adding that he had lost 57 pounds.

"I have ZERO IDEA what it does but I'm losing weight" 😂😂 ~ Charles Barkley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GrsIFrIuqp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023

Another celebrity of note who has used this kind of drug is Sharon Osbourne. As reported by Style, Sharon said: “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous,” adding: “I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.” Sharon also cautioned that the drug is simply ‘too easy’ to use sharing: “I started on Ozempic last December and I’ve been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.”

George Santos took to X on January 16th to explain the details behind his weight loss saying: “January of 2022 I weighed in at 358lbs I decided I needed to change my life and engaged a Dr who put me on a Ozempic regiment. By Election Day November 2022 I weighed in at 248lbs marking a 110lbs weight loss.”

These are only a few of the celebrities who have used Ozempic or Ozempic like drugs for weight loss and have seen success.