Heroic World War Two Veteran Dead At 103

Mike Sadler, a British soldier who served during World War Two in Africa, has reportedly died at the age of 103. Sadler was nicknamed a ‘Human GPS’ after his service for his ability to track enemy forces.

Sadler was instrumental in defeating German General Rommel in Africa, paving the way for the allies to defeat the Axis powers in 1945. Unfortunately, as many World War Two veterans are passing away due to old age, only 119,000 of the 16.5 million who served in World War Two for the United States are still alive, with an average of 131 dying per day.

The ‘Greatest Generation’ as they were called, are sadly dwindling. Sadler is one of many heroes who sacrificed themselves for the fate of the world, and we are eternally grateful for his service. The New York Times reports on his death…

Maj. Mike Sadler, a World War II navigator on the trackless Sahara of North Africa, who guided Britain’s first special forces across sand seas on daring behind-the-lines night raids that blew up enemy aircraft on the ground and troops in their billets, died on Thursday in Cambridge, England. He was 103. The death, in a nursing home, was confirmed by John Allcock, the secretary of the Special Air Service Regimental Association, a welfare organization for veterans of the elite task force of the British Army that Mr. Sadler had belonged to. Mr. Sadler was one of the first recruits and believed to be the last surviving original member of the S.A.S., a prototype for hit-and-run warfare and for the U.S. Army’s Delta Force and the Navy’s SEALs. As part of the unit he used stars, sun and instruments like a navigator at sea to cross expanses of the Libyan Desert, a wasteland almost the size of India, whose shifting, windblown dunes can be as changing and featureless as an ocean. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/04/world/europe/mike-sadler-intrepid-dead.html

Rest in peace, legend!