High School Basketball Star Shot to Death Days Before First College Game

An 18-year-old who led his high school to the Massachusetts state basketball championship has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and just days before he was to make his college debut at Salem State University, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Carl-Hens Beliard, 18, was found inside a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Detective suggested he was the victim of a targeted shooting.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence or that there is any ongoing threat to the SSU community,” Salem police stated.

Missael Pena Canela, also 18, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting, per the Boston Globe.

“This senseless gun violence is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond,” Essex County District Attorney Paul said in a statement.

University President John Keenan expressed grief over the senseless tragedy.

Carl-Hens Beliard led the Worcester North High basketball team to the state championship last season. (CBS Boston)

“As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare,” he said in a release.

Police did not reveal what led to the arrest of Canela. The shooting took place across the street from the school’ athletics facilities, police said.

Belliard, was a 6-foot-5 forward on the Salem State men’s basketball team and a member of Worcester’s North High School varsity boys team — which was honored by Worcester Mayor Joseph Pettey after a 24-2 season and winning the Division 1 State Championship in March.

Beliard was the only senior on that team.

“Ever since I started playing basketball, I always wanted to win a championship. It’s an amazing feeling,” he said, via the Worcester Telegram. “We have a lot of chemistry on the team and that’s how we got so far, that’s why we’re here right now.

“We hang out outside of basketball. We’re all playing basketball. It’s really like a brotherhood.”

Beliard was also a member of his high school’s honor roll.

Murder suspect Missael Pena Canela stands behind a wall ahead of a hearing. (CBS Boston)

“He was a great kid, smart, smart student, he had a smile that would just brighten up any room when he would open his mouth, so we lost a really, really good one today, unfortunately,” said Al Pettway, Worcester’s North High School dean of students and boys basketball coach, via the Globe.

“I had just spoken to him about a month ago, he was excited about school, enjoying himself, he sent me his basketball schedule so I was excited about going to watch him play.

“College basketball starts very shortly, so I was really excited about going to see him play in uniform, and unfortunately that’s not gonna happen.”

Canela has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

“It’s news to me that he allegedly stated he committed the murder,” defense attorney Debra Dewitt said, via CBS Boston. “I’m saying at this point in time, my client is innocent. I think there’s a lot of information that we need to know.”

Canela is due back in court on December 1.

Salem State is scheduled to open its season November 10 at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.