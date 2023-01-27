High School Faces Backlash After Demanding Girls Submit ‘Front and Back’ Prom Dress Photos Ahead of Event

An Alabama high school is currently under fire and being deemed as “creepy and sexist” after commanding girls to send front and back pictures of themselves in prom dresses, or be banned from the dance. The measure was met with severe backlash from both parents and students. The incident originally came to light earlier this month after Oxford High School had posted a Facebook message explaining the “prom expectation and dress code.”

The harsh guidelines required students to wear appropriate “evening gowns and cocktail dresses.” Meanwhile, prospective promgoers were forbidden from wearing any transparent material, wearing clothing that revealed their back or necklines, or wear dresses shorter than 6 inches from the middle of the knee all the way around, according to the Dress code.

Original Dress Code

They went on to add, “dresses may be seamless or strapless provided all from the armpit line to Mid that are covered. No two-piece dresses with midriff showing will be allowed.” But, this wasn’t the only one of the reasons why parents were angry.

The statement went on to say that to ensure the dress code was followed, female students were required to submit a picture of themselves wearing their prom dress.

“All dresses must be approved by Mrs. [name redacted] prior to March 6 (No exceptions). Email pictures to [email redacted] of YOU wearing your prom attire — Front and Back views,” as relayed by the NYPost.

“Make sure that pictures reflect the best possible views,” the guidelines continued. “If you do not get pre-approved, then you will not be allowed to attend prom.”

Boys, however, seem to have pretty easy rules saying they had to wear tuxedos and suits only, no jeans, t-shirts, tennis shoes, caps, or resize clothing.” Safe to say that parents were raged with the guidelines, some deeming the post “ absurd and disgusting.” Several others went on to accuse the School as misogynistic for not requiring mail from attendees to the same standard as women.

As expected in light of the backlash, Oxford High School took down the post. Not only that, but they revised the post several times. “Our intent was to provide an opportunity for students to ask questions and get clarification well before prom,” they clarified in the updated Facebook post.

They explained that the prom dress pre-approval process was in order to combat the “increase in attendees wearing attire [that is] not in compliance with the dress code resulting in long lines to correct violations before prom entry.”

“We apologize for any misunderstandings that may have occurred and will take the opportunity to learn and improve from our feedback,” they stated.