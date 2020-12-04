Menu
The True Story Behind 'The Count of Monte Cristo' by Alexandre Dumas


‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ by Alexandre Dumas, also known as Alexandre Dumas Père, is both a classic and compelling story about two men who end up in an intense cellar fight… and something about candlelight and someone getting bricked into a wall. At least that’s my recollection as of my eighth-grade English class. Apparently, the subtext and inspiration for the story are pretty dark. The French author, Alexandre Dumas, who also penned ‘The Three Musketeers’ uses the story as a revenge story for his father because it’s based on a true story.

The real Count of Monte Cristo is who Alexandre’s real-life father should have been, in his eyes. The book is his father’s adventure story, had he met a better fate. The plot goes as such: Edmond Dantès, a charismatic young man, is betrayed by his jealous friends. He is thrown into prison but manages to escape and becomes wealthy.

Behind The Characters

It’s no surprise to anyone that I love the classics. This one snuck up on me, though, because until just a few years ago, I’d never even heard of it! (I know – I must have been living under a rock). 📖 Now I would rank it up there as one of my favorites! It has everything – adventure, romance, revenge & duels, poison, espionage, disguises. You name it, it’s in here! And it’s so readable! It’s unlike some classics where it’s easy to get bogged down in the old language. 📖 Yes, it’s a tome. You have to spend some devoted time to get through this one, but it’s SO worth it! 💕⚔️ 📖 Day 9: Classic #PixieBookPix 📖 #thecountofmontecristo #alexandredumas #readtheclassics #bookstagrammer #booknerd #bookworm #bibliophile #amreading #reader #bookish #reading #booklover #bookaddict #currentlyreading #literature #igreads #reading #ilovebooks #booksbooksbooks #bookphotography #lovetoread #alwaysreading #reader #booklove #pixiehallows

This is how his father’s life went, according to ‘The Black Count’ by Tom Reiss. Thomas-Alexandre Dumas (yes, father and son share the same name) was born in 1762 in Haiti, to a French count and Black woman who was a slave. People of biracial descent weren’t often protected; at the age of 14, Dumas (Sr.) went to France to enlist in the French Empire’s army. He was well-liked with a great personality and work ethic. He moved through the ranks quickly as the French revolution got started.

Alexandre Dumas (Sr.) carried himself differently from how the revolutionary Army was known to be. In fact, he was once under fire for being “too nice” when he captured enemies. Even without unnecessary brute and forbidding his men to plunder villages, he still won most of his battles and was excellent in battle. He was even called, by the Austrians, the “Black Devil.”

Dumas worked his way up to fighting next to Napoleon. The Word was, Napoleon started to see Dumas as a threat in his path to becoming emperor. Dumas was too charismatic and good looking. So, after the French invasion of Egypt in 1798, Napoleon let Alexandre be taken as a prisoner of war in Naples and sent him to rot in prison. The part about Napoleon being jealous is similar to Abbé Faria and Fernand Mondego’s situations in the book. In ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ Duma’s father’s character was imprisoned in the real-life French island prison, Château d’If, located in Marseille.

Alexandre Dumas

Thomas-Alexandre Dumas (1762-1806). French general. . He stands as one of the highest-ranking men of African descent ever to lead a European army. He was the first person of color in the French military to become brigadier general, divisional general, and general-in-chief of a French army. . His mother, Marie-Cessette Dumas, was a black slave. His father, Alexandre-Antoine Davy, was a white Frenchman. In 1776, he traveled from Saint-Domingue (now Haïti) to France to live with his father, who had left the year before. His upbringing was typical of a son of an aristocrat, and in 1786, he joined the French army as a private. However, his father refused to allow him to use his name in the lowest rank of the army. Thus, he entered Louis XVI’s service as Alexandre Dumas. . He had gained a reputation in the army for his strength, swordsmanship, and a volatile temper. He enthusiastically supported the First Republic established during the Revolution. When the Black Legion was formed in 1792, Dumas was promoted to lieutenant colonel and became second in command of the legion. He was promoted to general of brigade in 1793. He had risen from corporal to general unusually quickly. . In 1793 Dumas was given command of the Army of the Alps. Denounced that year by the local Jacobin Club, he was recalled to Paris to defend himself (reasons unspecified), but the coup d’état of 9 Thermidor put an end to the Reign of Terror and the charges brought against him. . In October 1796, he was sent to Italy to serve under Gen. Napoleon Bonaparte; he fought until the Treaty of Campo Formio signed in October 1797 which followed France’s victory over Austria. . When Bonaparte led an expedition to Egypt in 1798, Dumas was given command of the cavalry. But he pleaded poor health and was permitted to leave Egypt in 1799. When his ship proved to be unseaworthy and put into the Italian city of Taranto, he became a prisoner of war. He was freed in April 1801. By the time of his release, he was partially paralyzed, almost blind in one eye, had been deaf in one ear but recovered. . He was married to Marie-Louise Élisabeth Labouret and had three children. He died from stomach cancer. . [Submission]

Dumas wasn’t released for two years, 1808, when his wife Marie-Louise petitioned for him to be freed in real life. Shortly after his release, the pair had their son, Alexandre Dumas (the author). Dumas’ health started failing him. He’d been partially blinded in one eye, temporarily deaf, and partially paralyzed in his body from his time in prison. He died of stomach cancer when his son was only 4 years old. His family was left in poverty because the French government didn’t pay out his war wages. And later, when the Nazis occupied France, they toppled the one status erected of him in Paris.

Some say there is ideation from Dumas’ tale drawn from Pierre Picaud’s real-life story and a book compilation by Jacques Peuchet.  Picaud was a shoemaker who was imprisoned wrongfully on treason charges when a group of men wanted to steal his wife. He came into a large sum of money and sought revenge on the men who imprisoned him. Another real influence was the character Abbé Faria, who was a real-life monk who studied hypnotism. If you want to learn more, read The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo” available on amazon.

“The Count of Monte Cristo”

