A civil rights icon who inspired victims to speak has passed away
On February 5, many celebrated the fact that the Berlin Wall had been down for 10,316 days — the number of days for which it once stood.


The historical moment inspired many to share their memories of the wall, first erected in 1961 and torn down in 1989.

So just how long is 10,316 days?

According to the History Channel, it’s exactly 28 years, 3 months, and 10 days.

The Berlin Wall marks an impressive milestone—and Twitter users are sharing their stories Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
