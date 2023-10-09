Hollywood Star Dies Suddenly at Age 56

Shawna Trpcic, a well-known Hollywood costume designer, has died at the age of 56, seemingly under mysterious circumstances.

Her agency, Gersh and Lucasfilm, confirmed the news. The reason for her death has not been disclosed — though reports suggest it could have been due to an accident or sudden illness.

Per Dagens.com:

“Just four days before her death, Trpcic had posted a cheerful picture on her Instagram account, making her sudden passing all the more shocking. “She was particularly known for her work on various Star Wars series on Disney+, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. She had even received an Emmy nomination for her work on the third season of The Mandalorian.”

Shawna Trpcic died at the age 56. (Instagram)

Actor Jon Favreau paid tribute.

“Her creativity brought this world to life,” he said. “She will be deeply missed both as a friend and a colleague.”

Trpcic is survived by her mother and two children.