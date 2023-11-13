Holocaust Survivor Tortured By Nazis Dies Aged 101

Wanda Półtawska, a Polish doctor and Holocaust survivor who was subjected to horrific medical experiments during her time in a concentration camp in World War Two has reportedly died at the age of 101.

Półtawska was also a friend of the late Pope John Paul II, who passed away in the year 2005. Legacy.com reports on her death…

At just 19, Półtawska was arrested by Nazi forces and charged with aiding the Polish resistance movement. She was interned at the Ravensbrück concentration camp, where she was tortured in a series of gruesome medical experiments for four years. Półtawska survived the harrowing experience and later wrote about them in her book, “And I Am Afraid of My Dreams.” After being freed, she earned a doctorate in psychiatry from the Jagiellonian University and began researching the experiences of Holocaust survivors. She also established the Institute of Family Theology at the Pontifical Academy of Theology in Kraków, which she managed for over three decades. After gaining her freedom from the Nazis, she befriended a priest, Karol Józef Wojtyła. The pair bonded over their fierce devotion to the Roman Catholic faith. Wojtyła later became Pope John Paul II. Despite his ascension to one of the highest positions in the world, the pair remained close friends until his death in 2005. Półtawska often conferred with and advised him on policy matters, including on the topics of abortion and contraception. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/wanda-poltawska-1921-2023-holocaust-survivor-befriended-the-pope/

At a time when Israel is currently under attack, and antisemitic groups are rising up around the world, it is important to remember the atrocities of the past in order to ensure that they never happen again.