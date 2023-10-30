Homeless Texas Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Beloved Pediatrician

A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a pediatrician that has rocked the community in Conroe, Texas.

Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been arrested for the murder of Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, who police said was stabbed multiple times outside her apartment complex. She had recently moved to the apartment with her 14-year-old daughter, reports said.

Khan was employed by Texas Children’s Pediatrics Conroe.

One person interviewed by ABC13 said that Fridrich had been living under an overpass located about three miles from the apartment complex where Khan died.

Dr. Talat Jehan Khan had just recently moved into an apartment complex in Conroe, Texas. (ABC13)

Authorities have not yet announced a possible motive for the attack.

A delivery driver told ABC13 that Fridrich had a history of becoming angry when his store declined to give him food.

“He acted like something was going on with him, like maybe he was doing stuff he shouldn’t have been doing,” the delivery driver said.

The Council on American Islamic released a statement regarding the Khan’s death.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing outside an apartment complex in Conroe, Texas. (ABC13)

“Regarding the doctor stabbed in Conroe yesterday: We at CAIR Texas pass along our sincerest condolences to the children and family Dr. Talat Khan leaves behind. Inna Lilah Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’oon. Allah grant her Jannah Firdaous, Amn,” it read.

While the police have not released a motive for the killing, we want to assure everyone that we are in conversation with law enforcement agencies. We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime; however, given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation. We will continue to monitor the situation while we launch our own investigation and continue established dialogue with law enforcement.

“For the time being, we encourage the community to be vigilant and to keep the family in your Du’aa during this difficult time. May Allah make it easy for them. Amn.”

Miles Joseph Fridrich reportedly had been living under an overpass about three miles from where the stabbing death of a Conroe, Texas, doctor occurred. (ABC13)