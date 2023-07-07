House Oversight Chairman Requests Information From Secret Service On Cocaine Found In White House

The White House wants you to know that President Biden was NOT doing cocaine. The President was away at Camp David, said White House Press Secretary and (Self-)Recognized Historic American Karine Jean-Pierre. In fact, the President’s presence at the White House was replaced by what appears to have been a bender.

Videos by Rare

House Oversight Committee Chief James Comer has issued a statement seeking information from the Secret Service on the situation. Comer can be quoted as saying, “The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history”

Let’s ignore how the official story has changed from cocaine being found in the library (next to the Oval Office) to a highly-trafficked area of the West Wing. Let’s ignore that there is no way any hazmat first responder from the DC Fire Department would have mistakenly called in the wrong location for what could have been anthrax right next to the Oval Office.

Let’s look instead at what media is calling a “confusing situation” over where and who left a baggie of cocaine in the White House.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

First, there is a reason there’s an entire movie genre based on people getting past White House security. Satan would have an easier time sneaking a keg of Bud Light into Heaven than any human being on Earth would have getting a bag of cocaine unnoticed into the White House.

My father was in the Secret Service Communications Division in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and much of his time was spent at the White House. The entire White House grounds had motion sensors capable of tracking squirrels as they ran across the grass. Not only are there drug-sniffing and bomb-sniffing dogs, the air is filtered through sensing devices that will pick up who passed gas at the copying machine. Everybody who enters the White House – employees or public – has their identities recorded and their Social Security numbers run for criminal behaviors. Every keystroke is logged.

Folks, there is zero confusion at the White House as to who has access to what.

Everybody goes through security… with one routine exception: the President’s family is usually exempt from security checks.

We do not know who left the baggie of Hunter (a real slang term for cocaine) in the White House. But we can be certain that the baggie of cocaine was certainly not the result of anybody related to the President Biden and who has been cleared for access to the work areas and wouldn’t need to go through security like the rest of us and has a history of benders available for review on the internet. So don’t even ask that.