In a wild turn of events, the man who was recently found after he allegedly went missing for eight years shared a terrible new twist in the story.

Last week on June 28th, Rudy Farias age 25, was reported as found after an eight year search when he was lost at age 17. He was found outside of a church by a Good Samaritan, beaten, cut up, bloody, and unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where they discovered a family necklace on him at the time and therefore determined his identity. Afterwards his mother expressed her joy that her lost boy had been found.

The circumstances were already a bit fishy yet the claim became truly questionable as the neighbors said they never knew Rudy had gone missing. The neighbors said they knew the family pretty well and occasionally would see Rudy playing in the woods.

Houston Man Denies Claim He ‘Went Missing For 8 Years’ Calls Out Mother

Neighbors say missing Texas man found 8 years later was living with mom in Houston: Report https://t.co/IatOibmjIc — Detroit Free Press (@freep) July 5, 2023

Furthermore, the Daily Mail reported that when the man was found he had his mother’s credit card on him that was issued only two years ago.

Following his time in the hospital, Rudy went to stay at a hotel in Houston and talked with a counselor. The counselor, Quanell, who was meant to be a mediator between Rudy and his mother got the full scoop from the abused man. Rudy asked to be separated from his mother, then he proceeded to explain to Quanell that his mother used hallucinogenic mushrooms and used him for her sexual purposes. He added that he was forced to ‘play daddy’ in addition to bathing the woman, then he repeatedly would be locked up in a room for punishment.

During his discussion with Quanell, Rudy claimed he ran from home because in his words: “I was tired of living like a slave.”

