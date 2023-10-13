Houston Teen Gets 30 Years for Body-Slamming Woman, Leaving Her Paralyzed

A Houston teenager will have to serve 30 years for his role in three attacks, including one where he is accused of body-slamming a woman that left her paralyzed in a jugging incident in the city’s Chinatown.

Joseph Harrell, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury for his jugging assault on 41-year-old Nhung Troung — who is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Jugging is defined as following someone who has left a bank or high-end store and then attacking them for the purpose of stealing their money or valuables.

Surveillance video captured Harrell picking up Troung and body-slamming her to the ground, authorities said.

“People should feel safe in our community and not have to worry about looking over their shoulders whenever they go to the bank or run errands,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement, via KPRC. “Our organized crime division was ready and willing to go to trial and that is why this defendant decided to plead guilty.”

Ogg added that Harrell has to serve half his sentence — or 15 years — before he becomes eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Sean Kozar-King prosecuted the case ad said the length of Troung’s injuries are yet to be determined.

“She was going about her daily routine and had taken money out of the bank to go see her family in Vietnam, and that’s when he attacked,” Kozar-King said. “He not only stole a significant amount of money, but he paralyzed her, maybe forever. It’s still unclear how long she will be in a wheelchair.”

Joseph Harrell is accused of jugging and paralyzing a woman in Houston’s Chinatown. (Harris County DA Kim Ogg’s Office)