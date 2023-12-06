Howard Stern Radio Personality, Makeup Artist Dead at 58

Ralph Cirella, a stylist and makeup artist for shock jock Howard Stern and other famous personalities, has died. He was 58.

Stern announced Cirella’s death on his radio program, saying that Cirella’s “heart gave out” while undergoing treatment for a “curable” form of lymphona.

“I just have been so sad and so angry,” Stern said, via the New York Post. “He didn’t take care of himself.”

Per the Post:

Cirella was reportedly hired as Stern’s personal assistant and was later promoted to wardrobe consultant and then set designer. He also has a credit in Stern’s 1997 film “Private Parts” as additional crew. The New York City native revealed that Cirella was even the “reason” why he met now-wife Beth Ostrosky. He married the model, 51, in 2008. Stern noted that Cirella suggested he go to a party one night, which is where he met and fell in love with Ostrosky. https://nypost.com/2023/12/06/entertainment/howard-sterns-friend-stylist-ralph-cirella-dead-at-58/

Cirella was a regular Stern’s show as the two were said to be friends for more than four decades. Stern said he spoke to Cirella the night before he died.

Radio personality Ralph Cirella attends Howard Stern’s ‘Geektime’ Live Broadcast from Comic-Con 2014. (Getty)

Actor John Stamos posted a tribute to Cirella on Instagram.

“I can vividly recall how he transformed Howard into a perfect replica of Larry King, showcasing his exceptional talent and creativity. From the day forward, we were lifelong friends, I just wished he lived longer,” Stamos wrote.

“He was, without a doubt, a one-of-a-kind soul. Ralph wasn’t just a friend; he was family.”