Huge Home Explosion in Arlington, Virginia After Police Responded to Reports of a Man Firing a Flare Gun Inside His Home (Video)

Police respond to the scene of an explosion in Arlington, Virginia on Monday night. Celal Gunes | Anadolu via Getty Images

0 Votes

A massive home explosion took place in Arlington, Virginia this week. The home belonged to a man named James Yoo.

Videos by Rare

Police were called to the scene by a neighbor who reportedly saw him shooting flares inside his house.

Watch the video of the explosion below…

James’s social media posts, in which he ranted about his neighbors and called them “spies,” have since gone viral. This morning, his LinkedIn profile was taken down with no explanation.

These strange posts have led to speculation that Yoo is struggling with mental illness, which raises the question of why his social media accounts were scrubbed this morning.

See these posts here…

With such a massive explosion, it is hard to believe that it was caused by a single flare gun. Police stated that the suspect was “not taken into custody at this time,” which leaves many questions unanswered.

Police respond to the scene of an explosion in Arlington, Virginia on Monday night. Celal Gunes | Anadolu via Getty Images

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Police Standoff Ends After Suspect Found Dead in Home

Fraudsters Targeting Seniors by Acting Like They’re From Publisher’s Clearing House, Meta