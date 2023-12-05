Huge Home Explosion in Arlington, Virginia After Police Responded to Reports of a Man Firing a Flare Gun Inside His Home (Video)

A massive home explosion took place in Arlington, Virginia this week. The home belonged to a man named James Yoo.

Videos by Rare

Police were called to the scene by a neighbor who reportedly saw him shooting flares inside his house.

Watch the video of the explosion below…

WATCH: Huge home explosion in Arlington, Virginia after police responded to reports of a man shooting a flare gun inside his home… pic.twitter.com/uxGMIV9eZf — Rare (@Rare) December 5, 2023

James’s social media posts, in which he ranted about his neighbors and called them “spies,” have since gone viral. This morning, his LinkedIn profile was taken down with no explanation.

These strange posts have led to speculation that Yoo is struggling with mental illness, which raises the question of why his social media accounts were scrubbed this morning.

See these posts here…

posts from James Yoo LinkedIn account as well his YouTube channel. He believed his neighbours were conspiring to murder him on December 7 2023 which he said was anniversary of Pearl Harbour #Arlington pic.twitter.com/erioOq5Ahb — Richard B. Long (@richblong) December 5, 2023

With such a massive explosion, it is hard to believe that it was caused by a single flare gun. Police stated that the suspect was “not taken into custody at this time,” which leaves many questions unanswered.

Police respond to the scene of an explosion in Arlington, Virginia on Monday night. Celal Gunes | Anadolu via Getty Images