Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protestors Accuse Biden of ‘Genocide’ While Swarming NY Times Building

Hundreds of anti-Israel protestors swarmed around the New York Times building on Thursday, accusing President Joe Biden of backing “genocide” and calling for the elimination of the Jewish sttate.

Demonstrators yelled “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide,” as relayed by the NY Post.

This came a few hours after Biden said there will be no cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The protestors also chanted about the Times.

“We will continue holding the New York Times to account… for inciting genocide,” they yelled in unison. “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for the New York Times. Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.

“New York Times, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Per the Post:

“The large rally is the latest in a series of fiery protests to engulf the Big Apple since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack that led Israel to launch retaliatory strikes. …

“Protesters occupied the lobby of the Times building as they chanted outside of it and handed out mock newspaper copies of ‘The New York War Crimes.’ …

“Outside the building, the back window of an NYPD cruiser was smashed and spray painted with ‘FREE GAZA’ on the side of it.”

“None. No possibility.” – U.S. President Joe Biden on ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/meiUXeI0cc — Muslim (@Muslim) November 9, 2023