Hunter Biden Emails Reveal Concerning Connections To Senior Level Obama-Biden Officials

A review of Obama-era emails by Fox News Digital has revealed that Hunter Biden cultivated extensive ties with senior government officials while his father Joe Biden was Vice President.

Fox News Digital states that Hunter had “significant connections” with figures including now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan and Hunter sat together on the Truman National Security Project for two years until 2019. During this time, Hunter Biden served on the boards of directors of the Chinese private equity fund BHR Partners, as well as Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

The Obama-era emails also show Blinken and Hunter met informally several times while Blinken was Deputy Secretary of State. However, a testimony given by former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell last Spring to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees described Blinken as playing “a role in the inception” of the letter signed by 50 intelligence officials claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

Blinken has denied having a role in the “Russian disinformation laptop” story, as would anybody involved who didn’t want to be laughed at for concocting such a ridiculous story. Blinken instead has avoided any responsibility for the laptop story by claiming the even more ridiculous excuse that the Secretary of State is not involved in politics: “One of the great benefits of this job is that I don’t do politics and don’t engage in it. But with regard to that letter, I didn’t – it wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it.”

Republicans have been quick to jump on the Obama-era emails as evidence that Hunter Biden has long been “selling access” to father, accusations we assume have often been stated right before they left for their $10,000-a-plate fundraisers.

