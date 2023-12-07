Hunter Biden Indicted On 9 New Tax-Related Charges In California

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was indicted on 9 new tax-related charges in the State of California today, adding another line of indictments to the charges against Hunter in Delaware related to the illegal purchase of a firearm.

These indictments come just days after California Governor Gavin Newsom debated Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Fox News, raising the question if Newsom had anything to do with Hunter’s new charges. Could the California Governor be mounting pressure on Joe Biden in order to take his place on the 2024 ticket as the Democrat nominee for President?

NBC News reports on these new charges…

Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges, including three felony counts, according to court documents filed Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. The 56-page court filing laid out a series of charges, including allegations that the president’s son failed to pay taxes, failed to file, evaded an assessment and filed a fraudulent form. The indictment alleges that “rather than pay his taxes, the Defendant spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle.” The charges were brought by special counsel David Weiss and the case was assigned to Judge Mark Scarsi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. The White House declined to comment on the charges against the president’s son and referred NBC News to Hunter Biden’s personal attorneys as well as the Justice Department. The attorneys did not immediately provide a comment. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/hunter-biden-charged-rcna128658