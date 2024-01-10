Hunter Biden Storms Out of House Committee Hearing

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the House Oversight Committee hearing to hold him in contempt of Congress, and his exit with his attorneys was equally eye-opening.

Hunter Biden storms out of the House Oversight Committee hearing: "What a coward" pic.twitter.com/hm18j4L57o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

According to Fox News Digital:

“Lawmakers met Wednesday to debate a resolution to hold the first son in contempt for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena to testify behind closed doors as part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the meeting, provoking uproar from GOP lawmakers before he exited and left the Capitol.

“Hours later at the daily White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked if Hunter Biden had given advance notice of his intentions.

“‘So here’s what I’ll say, and I’ve said this many times before: Hunter, as you all know, as a private citizen. He’s not a member of this White House. He makes his own decisions, like he did today about how to respond to Congress. And so I would refer you any further questions, any additional questions about this process, certainly to — I refer you to Hunter’s representatives.'”

She declined to comment further on the matter.

REPORTER: "Why did you put your dad on speakerphone if he had nothing to do with your business!? You put him on speaker multiple times to talk to your business partners!"



HUNTER BIDEN: *keeps walking* pic.twitter.com/TYFGXFhO3y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024