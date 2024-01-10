Hunter Biden Storms Out of House Committee Hearing

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the House Oversight Committee hearing to hold him in contempt of Congress, and his exit with his attorneys was equally eye-opening.
Videos by Rare
According to Fox News Digital:
“Lawmakers met Wednesday to debate a resolution to hold the first son in contempt for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena to testify behind closed doors as part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the meeting, provoking uproar from GOP lawmakers before he exited and left the Capitol.
“Hours later at the daily White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked if Hunter Biden had given advance notice of his intentions.
“‘So here’s what I’ll say, and I’ve said this many times before: Hunter, as you all know, as a private citizen. He’s not a member of this White House. He makes his own decisions, like he did today about how to respond to Congress. And so I would refer you any further questions, any additional questions about this process, certainly to — I refer you to Hunter’s representatives.'”
She declined to comment further on the matter.