Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Misrepresented Themselves, Asked For Favors

Looks like one of Hunter Biden’s attorneys decided to commit fraud to protect the President’s son.

The background is that Hunter Biden received two tax evasion charges for failing to pay $100,000 in taxes, with each charge carrying up to 12 months in prison. But instead of a two-year prison stay aside other Americans who’ve been jailed for the same crime, the President’s son received a slap on the wrist, as so often do criminal family members of the leaders of most Third World nations.

Naturally, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith wanted this plea deal to be struck out. So Smith filed a motion with Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika requesting her to invalidate Hunter Biden’s plea deal for misdemeanor tax charges. Smith argued that as the President’s son, Hunter Biden received preferential sentencing treatment in a plea deal for tax evasion.

But apparently, a woman working for Chris Clark – who happens to be Hunter Biden’s attorney – called Delaware clerk Sam Grimes and pretended to be Smith’s lawyer, Theodore Kittila. Allegedly, Clark asked the clerk to remove Smith’s request for the judge to review Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

Kittila was none too happy with Biden’s attorney’s fraud. Kittila wrote the judge, “We promptly contacted the clerk’s office, and we were advised that someone contacted the court representing that they worked with my office and that they were asking the court to remove this from the docket.”

Judge Noreika was not happy with Clark’s attempt at obstruction, saying, “It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk’s office to remove the amicus materials from the docket,” the judge wrote in an order requiring Clark to explain himself or face sanctions.

Clark feigned anger at the allegation that he attempted to interfere with court business, going as far to write in an email that “the clerk took the filing down on their own accord.” Of course, court clerks are not known for randomly deleting high-profile (or any) court business, and they also know how important it is to document all interactions.

The clerk responded to Clark’s accusation through Kittila, stating that the woman who called him identified herself as Jessica Bengels (a member of Hunter Biden’s legal team), and even included her phone number. “She said she worked with Theodore Kittila and it was important the document was removed immediately,” the clerk wrote.

Imagine how convinced Hunter Biden’s lawyers are that the gears of federal justice are so firmly biased in their favor, that they knew they could get away with openly committing fraud and obstruction of justice.