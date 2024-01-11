Husband Fatally Shoots Wife, Himself in Chicago Suburbs Murder-Suicide

A man in Downers Grove, Ill., shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, leading to a murder-suicide investigation, police said.
Videos by Rare
Downers Grove is southwest suburb of Chicago and is known as being a fairly quiet place.
The husband and wife reportedly had only lived in the house where the tragedy occurred for about two months, reports say.
Police said it all started with a physical altercation. Officers were called to the home at about 10:02 p.m., and several witnesses told police they saw a man with a gun inside a home and heard a gunshot.
Other neighbors said they didn’t realize anything was wrong until they got a knock on their door.
“I went to the door and saw a police officer there,” said Leo Conaghan. “Obviously, very nerve-wracking and scary.”
The victims have been identified by police as 42-year-old Dongwei Su and his wife, 42-year-old Yakun Su.
Police said the husband allegedly grabbed a gun during an argument with his wife and shot her. Then, when police arrived on the scene, he was also found dead inside with a gunshot wound.