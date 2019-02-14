Drunk people are wonderful. Sometimes they do the most ridiculous things that make you question their sanity. Usually, it’s pretty funny, but in this case, it’s definitely not. Turns out 58-year-old Eric Huska from Illinois was incredibly drunk that he decided to kill his wife with the help of a hot tub.

Huska was charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly closing the lid of a hot tub in his backyard while his wife, Laura Huska, was attempting to get out. According to authorities, they were able to retrieve security footage from their surveillance camera, which showed the couple drinking in the hot tub in the middle of the afternoon. When Laura unsuccessfully tries to get out, Eric offers her his hand and attempts to help her.

He is then seen taking a step back and closing the lid on his wife, going back inside the house. Laura is seen struggling to get out of the hot tub on her own until the movement stops. Authorities said alcohol was a major factor in Laura’s death, and an autopsy conducted by Cook County Medical examiner found that she died by drowning by entrapment.

Police still don’t know what Eric was doing in the house at the time of the incident, but he returned to the backyard 90 minutes later and opened the lid of the hot tub where he found his wife unconscious and floating in the water. The husband called 911 and paramedics transported his wife to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Eric was released from jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court this coming week.