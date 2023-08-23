Female Teacher Accused of Raping 14-Year Old Student

The husband of a Queens, N.Y., middle school teacher accused of raping a 14-year-old boy said he believes his wife is innocent.

Videos by Rare

Melissa Rockensies, 33, was arrested on rape and other charges stemming from incidents that allegedly started during summer school. Rockensies is a middle school teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy.

“My wife is innocent. She’s the mother of three kids. She loves them very much,” husband William Rockensies said, via the New York Post.

“She’s been a big part of the community at her school. We all support her. We’re saying she’s innocent. I won’t elaborate any further why.”

Melissa Rockensies is accused of raping one of her students. (Instagram/Daily Mail)

Investigators say that Melissa Rockensies started sending the victim sexually explicit messages on social media in July 2022, when she worked as a summer school teacher and school counselor. Shortly after that, she allegedly started sexually abusing the boy on a “regular basis” inside her car near the school, prosecutors said, via the Post.

Law enforcement officials added that they have obtained screenshots of Instagram messages from Melissa Rockensies to the child that were strongly sexual in nature.

Rockensies allegedly told the school’s principal in early July that the boy had threatened to shoot her and her kids if she didn’t give him $5,000, the Post reported, citing police sources.

The boy no longer attends the school but attempted to get into the building with two of his friends on July 12, the Post reported.

“Days later, the student emailed the principal and assistant principal screenshots of his allegedly sexually explicit conversations with Rockensies and accused her of having sex with him,” the Post wrote, again citing sources.

These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust students and parents place in their schools,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“On behalf of the victim and his family, and the overwhelming majority of teachers committed to the education and well-being of our children, we will seek to achieve justice in this case.”

If convicted, Rockensies faces up to seven years in prison.

Per the Daily Mail: “The teacher reportedly earned around $85,000 last year, with a Department of Education spokeswoman confirming that Rockensies is no longer working at the school.”