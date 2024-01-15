“I Sucked Tonight”: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Speaks Out After Embarrassing Playoff Loss (Video)

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is taking ownership for the team’s abysmal performance in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoff this weekend. The Cowboys QB threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a pick-six, something that has been a problem for Prescott for many years now.

This reporter remembers traveling to Jacksonville, Florida last season to watch Prescott throw multiple interception, including a pick-six in overtime to lose a consequential game to Trevor Lawrence and the Jags. As I said, the pick-sixes have been a problem for many, many years.

Yesterday, Dallas was simply destroyed by the Green Bay Packers, allowing them to score 48 points, the most points ever given up by a Dallas defense in the NFL playoffs. Prescott commented on his abysmal performance after the game, saying, “I sucked tonight.”

The full quote from Prescott reads,

From the beginning of the game, yeah, we got beat. There’s no other which way around it, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Obviously, I didn’t play well, and shock. I sucked tonight, that was it, as I said, got it going a little bit late, but none of that mattered at that point. Fault, that’s all I really know how to do. But, yeah, I mean, it’s about winning, and it’s about winning in the playoffs, and getting to the last game, and winning that as well… Yeah… Tough.

While Prescott is a great person, and a really good football player, he’s not good enough. He simply does not have the talent or acuity to win football games consistently against high-level opponents. When the Cowboys are forced to play the mental game, as they were yesterday, they get beat down, and badly.

If you were casting a movie, and wanted to create a character with the most depth, and highest quality of character, you would create Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, what sells in Hollywood does not translate to winning football.

The Cowboys must move on from Dak Prescott. It’s no coincidence that usually, in the NFL playoffs, the teams with the best quarterback usually do the best come January. Look at the Kansas City Chiefs. Simply because of Patrick Mahomes, they are almost guaranteed to make the Conference Championship game every single year. Look at the Patriots, who were Super Bowl contenders for nearly two decades under Tom Brady.

The smartest and most able quarterbacks lead the teams that go deep into the NFL playoffs, and under Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys have never been able to achieve postseason success. McCarthy should stay, and Prescott should go.