Iconic 70s Rock Singer Dead At 80

Chad Allan, a founding member of ‘The Guess Who’, a band that produced such hits as ‘American Woman’, ‘Laughing’, and ‘These Eyes’, has reportedly died at the age of 80. Allan also played a role in the success of the classic rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive, a band that had hits like ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ and ‘Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’.

Allan undoubtedly left a substantial mark on rock music for many decades. CBC reports on his death…

Chad Allan, a Winnipeg-born, multi-talented musician who shared a stage with some of Canada’s rock greats and hosted CBC’s Let’s Go music program, has died at the age of 80.

Allan, a singer and songwriter who played multiple instruments, was inducted into the Order of Manitoba in 2015 for his contributions to Canadian music and his “pivotal role” in the genesis of two very well-known bands from his hometown — first with The Guess Who and later with the future Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Yet despite being a member of a pair of high-profile bands that went on to be radio hit-makers, Allan’s name is not as well known as former bandmates Burton Cummings or Randy Bachman.

“He was just such a wonderful, happy and positive person who never really got the credit he deserved,” publicist and friend Jamie Anstey said in a recent phone interview discussing Allan’s life and musical career.

Born Allan Kowbel, he took the stage name of Chad Allan — a nod, according to an obituary published Friday, to a singer he admired named Chad Mitchell.

But it was Allan whose name fronted Allan and the Silvertones in 1958. The band later changed its name to Chad Allan and the Expressions before finally becoming The Guess Who.

Allan’s voice will be familiar to those who have heard the band’s cover of Shakin’ All Over, on which he sang the vocals.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/music/chad-allan-founding-member-of-the-guess-who-dead-at-80/ar-AA1kTIT0?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=36d34ff2d67049d681a85d06658e0f12&ei=10