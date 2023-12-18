Iconic 80s Musician Dead At 65

Joseph “Amp” Fiddler, who played with legendary musicians like Prince, Jamiroquai, and George Clinton, has reportedly died at the age of 65. Fiddler reportedly died in his home in Detroit, after struggling with a long illness over an extended period of time.

Legacy.com reports on Fiddler’s amazing accomplishments…

Born in Detroit, Fiddler became an essential part of the city’s funk and soul scenes, and he influenced music well beyond its borders. He was an accomplished pianist from an early age, eventually studying music at Oakland and Wayne State Universities and learning under jazz great Harold McKinney.

Fiddler played for a short time with the Detroit soul and R&B group Enchantment, but his big break came when Parliament and Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell passed a tape of Fiddler on to band leader and funk legend George Clinton. Fiddler ended up replacing Worrell, touring with Clinton’s ensembles throughout the 1980s and ‘90s.

As a producer, songwriter, and musician, Fiddler worked with artists such as Jamiroquai, Prince, the Brand New Heavies, Fishbone, and others. He also influenced the evolution of hip-hop music, introducing the Akai MPC sampling drum machine that became a key part of the sound of acts like A Tribe Called Quest. Fiddler had a solo career as well, releasing eight albums and two dozen singles. His most recent album was “The One,” released in 2018 with Will Sessions.

https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/amp-fiddler-1958-2023-musician-who-worked-with-george-clinton/