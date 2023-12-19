Iconic Actor Dead at 65

Beloved actor James McCaffrey, known for his role in the firefighter drama “Rescue Me” and as the voice of Max in the popular video game series “Max Payne,” passed away this week at the age of 65 after battling myeloma, a form of cancer.

his wife Rochelle Boström confirmed to Fox News Digital. “I was lying next to him and holding his hand when he took his last breath, for which I will forever be grateful,” she shared. “His passing is devastating to so many.” https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/james-mccaffrey-max-payne-rescue-me-star-dead-65

While McCaffrey was best known for his work voicing Max in the popular video game series “Max Payne,” he also had a career in television. He had lead roles in “New York Undercover” and “Viper,” and supporting roles on shows such as “Swift Justice” and “As The World Turns.”

James has also appeared in films such as “The Truth About Cats & Dogs” and “American Splendor”, and has made guest appearances on popular shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Sex and the City,” and “Jessica Jones”.

James McCaffrey is known for roles in “Max Payne” and “Rescue Me.” (Getty Images)

Rest in peace!