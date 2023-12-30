Iconic Actor Dead at 75

The beloved actor Tom Wilkinson passed away this week at the age of 75. The cause of death has not been released.

He died at home surrounded by loved ones, his family confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. The BBC was first to report the news. “The family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement read. https://people.com/actor-tom-wilkinson-dead-at-75-8420976

Throughout his career, Wilkinson accumulated 130 different credits and was best known for his starring role as Gerald in the 1997 film “The Full Monty”.

Tom won multiple BAFTA awards for his work, as well as an Emmy, and was also nominated for two Grammys.

Wilkinson has appeared in films such as “Michael Clayton”, “In the Bedroom”, and TV series like “John Adams” and “The Kennedys”.

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Tom Wilkinson attends the “Denial” premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rest in peace!