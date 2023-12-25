Iconic Actor Dead at 99

Actor Mike Nussbaum, perhaps best known for his roles in Men in Black and Field of Dreams, has died. He was 99.

Nussbaum was believed to be the oldest professional actor still working.

Per The Associated Press:

He died of old age at his Chicago home on Saturday, just days before his 100th birthday, his daughter, Karen Nussbaum, told The Associated Press. “He was a good father and a good man who raised us to care about other people and respect other people and care about justice,” she said. Mike Nussbaum was acknowledged by the Actor’s Equity Association union multiple times in the past several years as the oldest professional actor in the country. When asked about his status as a working nonagenarian over the years, Nussbaum said he simply enjoyed the work.

Added the New York Post:

Nussbaum didn’t get into acting until he was in his 40s – before that, he worked in his family’s exterminating business.

Nussbaum was a frequent collaborator with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, David Mamet, 76, and he played the aging salesman George Aaronow, in the original Broadway production of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” in 1984.

Other stage credits included Broadway’s “The House of the Blue Leaves,” “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” and Mamet’s play “Relativity,” where Nussbaum played Albert Einstein in 2017. He also played Shylock in a Chicago Shakespeare Theater production of “The Merchant of Venice” in 2005, and acted in a production of “Hamlet,” when he was 95 years old.