Iconic Actress Dies Aged 96

Phyllis Coates, the first actress to portray the iconic Daily Planet reporter, Lois Lane, on television in 1951, passed away on Wednesday, October 11th, due to natural causes.

Coates, who also appeared in Republic Pictures serials and in such films as I Was a Teenage Frankenstein, died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, her daughter Laura Press told The Hollywood Reporter. https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/phyllis-coates-the-first-lois-lane-on-television-dies-at-96/ar-AA1i6ESN?ocid=socialshare&cvid=5c35e19114d44e24a4584c3474a42f4f&ei=7

Phyllis first portrayed Lois Lane opposite George Reeves as the Man of Steel in “Superman and the Mole Man” (1951). After the success of the film, production began on a syndicated television show.

After 26 episodes, Coates decided not to return for a second season due to her interest in pursuing other roles.

Coates segued to the series and got into jams as Lois in all 26 episodes of the first season (the Mole Men picture was turned into a two-parter titled “The Unknown People”. She got paid about $350 for each episode and said four or five were often shot at one time – so she always wore the same hat, suit and earrings. https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/phyllis-coates-the-first-lois-lane-on-television-dies-at-96/ar-AA1i6ESN?ocid=socialshare&cvid=5c35e19114d44e24a4584c3474a42f4f&ei=7

Coates also appeared in Republic Pictures serials and films, such as “I Was a Teenage Frankenstein,” as well as making appearances on iconic shows like “The Lone Ranger,” “Leave It to Beaver,” “Tales of Wells Fargo,” “Rawhide,” and “Gunsmoke.”.