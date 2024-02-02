Iconic American Actor Dead at 76

Carl Weathers, an iconic American actor best known for his roles in hit movies such as “Rocky”, “Predator”, and “The Mandalorian”, passed away this week at the age of 76.

His family said in a statement Friday, according to Deadline and Variety, that Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep” on Thursday, Feb. 1. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” said the family, adding, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.” https://people.com/carl-weathers-dead-76-8558189

Weathers, who started his career as an NFL linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in 1971, transitioned to acting in the early 1970s. Carl’s early acting career included minor roles on television shows such as “Good Times”, “Kung Fu”, and “Starsky and Hutch”. In 1976, Weathers secured his breakthrough role as Apollo Creed in the hit film “Rocky.”

Later in his career, the New Orleans native starred in successful films such as “Action Jackson” in 1988, Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore” in 1996, and voiced Combat Carl in the 2019 film “Toy Story 4”.

Throughout his career, Carl accumulated over 75 films and television shows and received an Emmy nomination in 2021 for his work on “The Mandalorian”.

Sylvester Stallone takes a hit from Carl Weathers at a press conference in a scene from the film ‘Rocky’, 1976. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

Rest in peace!