Iconic American Actor Dead At 83

Burt Young, who played Paulie alongside Sylvester Stallone in the six “Rocky” films, has reportedly died at the age of 83. He died on October 8th, and a cause of death has not yet been released.

WSBTV reports on the legendary actor’s passing…

Burt Young, a former boxer who played Hollywood tough guys, including Paulie alongside Sylvester Stallone in the six “Rocky” films, died Oct. 8. He was 83.

Young, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the original 1976 “Rocky” film, died in Los Angeles, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, told The New York Times.

“Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range. He could make you cry and he could scare you to death,” his manager, Lynda Bensky, said in a statement to USA Today. “But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from.”

Young played Paulie Pennino, “a beer-guzzling mug” who was Rocky Balboa’s butcher friend and the brother of the boxer’s love interest, Adrian Pennino, played by Talia Shire.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/burt-young-oscar-nominated-rocky-actor-dead-83/JGPB25SZPJCE3D5WYFR5CPYODQ/?fbclid=IwAR2hIktyB4xxrJ2Qm6D8mRVzWQdfi9A6iM3u-8yjXa2oZYhqUc22xzT2Ps0