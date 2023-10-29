Iconic American Actor Dies Aged 80

Richard Moll, a beloved American actor who played Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon, a bailiff on the hit NBC sitcom ‘Night Court’ has reportedly died at the age of 80. Moll reportedly died at his home in Big Bear Lake, California on October 26th.

‘Night Court’ ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992. The show ended with Moll’s character being abducted by aliens who claimed that they needed someone tall to reach things on their highest shelves. He also had a small part in the 1994 film ‘The Flintstones’, and the film ‘Scary Movie 2’.

Entertainment Weekly reports…

Richard Moll, the actor known for playing the imposing but kindhearted bailiff “Bull” Shannon on the NBC sitcom Night Court, died Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, Calif. He was 80. A representative for Moll confirmed the news to EW and said he died peacefully. Born in Jan. 13, 1943, in Pasadena, Moll was the youngest of three children and went on to graduate from UC Berkeley with a degree in history. Realizing he didn’t want to pursue a career in law like his father, he turned to acting and began performing Shakespeare at the Will Geer Theatre before transitioning to film and TV. Standing 6 foot 8, Moll initially had difficulty landing roles, but soon his commanding presence and voice became his calling card. After starring in a Hertz commercial and appearing on TV shows including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Welcome Back, Kotter, and The Rockford Files, he played an abominable snowman opposite Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in 1981’s Caveman and a decomposing war veteran in 1986’s House. Moll then landed the role that catapulted him to fame on the original Night Court, playing Bull for all nine seasons, from 1984 to 1992. (He did not return for last year’s Night Court reboot.) https://ew.com/tv/richard-moll-dead-night-court-actor-bull-80/