Iconic American Artist Dead At 74

Alexis Smith, an American artist who spent her career finding unique ways to display American culture, has reportedly died at the age of 74. Smith reportedly passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease that began in 2015.

Videos by Rare

The New York Times reports on her unfortunate passing…

She used installations, assemblage and three-dimensional murals in her commentary on Hollywood, fame and more. “I’ve made stuff out of everything,” she said. Garth Greenan Gallery in New York, which represents her estate, confirmed her death. Ms. Smith was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. In her art, Ms. Smith critiqued the American Dream, but bittersweetly, with sympathy for those who chase it. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/08/arts/alexis-smith-dead.html

Rest in peace, legend!