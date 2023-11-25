Iconic American Sports Broadcaster Dead at 84

Tom Larson, the legendary Boston Bruins broadcaster, died this week at the age of 84.

Videos by Rare

Lanny Lee Larson, better known by Tom Larson, whose sports broadcasting career spanned nearly four decades, died this week in Virginia, his family confirmed to the Boston Globe. Larson was 84. Larson had previously been diagnosed with cancer. https://www.foxnews.com/sports/legendary-bruins-television-broadcaster-tom-larson-dies-at-84-son-says

Tom’s television career with the Bruins began during the 1969-70 NHL season, where he hosted the pregame and postgame shows, and also worked as a host for the Red Sox.

Larson is best known for his famous pledge, in which he vowed not to shave his beard until the Bruins won a Stanley Cup. Once the Bruins had won championships in both 1970 and 1972, this pledge became a lasting tradition for Larson.

After the Bruins’ 1972 Stanley Cup Championship, Larson continued to honor his pledge. Little did he know it would take thirty years for the Bruins to become champions again. Despite the drought for Boston, Tom remained true to his word even after his retirement, until the Bruins finally defeated the Vancouver Canucks in Stanley Cup during the 2010-11 season.

RiP, legendary Bruins TV studio host Tom Larson.



In 1981, he vowed not to shave off his beard until the Bruins won the Cup…,it only took 30 years. pic.twitter.com/Ob8sNnXCCm — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) November 25, 2023

In the 1980s, Larson was the sports director WHDH radio. He later joined the New England Sports Network, popularly known as NESN, shortly after the regional sports network’s inception. Larson was a television host for the Red Sox during his time at NESN and was also a contributing writer. https://www.foxnews.com/sports/legendary-bruins-television-broadcaster-tom-larson-dies-at-84-son-says

Rest in peace!