Iconic American TV Personality Dead At 70

Bobby Rivers, an American television host who worked on television for many years has reportedly died at the age of 70. Rivers eventually hosted a show on the Food Network, after being a film critic. Rivers reportedly died from complications due to cancer.

Videos by Rare

The New York Times reports on his death…

Bobby Rivers, an affable and playful television host, entertainment reporter and film critic, died on Tuesday in Minneapolis. He was 70. The cause was complications of cancer, said his brother, Tony. He died in a hospital. Bobby Rivers got his start on television on “Good Morning Milwaukee” in 1979. “That was huge,” his brother said in an interview. “It was a wonderful springboard for him. People got to see his talent, his wit, his humor, his ability to turn a phrase, and I think that blew people away.”

Rivers entertained many Americans for the entirety of his career, and we thank him for all that he accomplished. Rest in Peace!