Iconic American Voice Actor Dead at 69

Voice actor Peter Spellos, perhaps best known as the voice of Sky-Byte in the animated television series Transformers: Robots in Disguise, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

“Many of you knew Peter personally. He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed,” producer and director Fred Olen Ray wrote on his Facebook page. “A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book… maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal.”

One of Spellos’ acting students, Jennifer Smith, confirmed the news as well. Smith has power of attorney.

“Peter was surrounded by friends and family, as well as showered with loving messages from fans around the world throughout this difficult time,” Smith said, via People.

According to TMZ:

Besides his extensive voice work … Peter was also a live actor in movies and TV. He played Motorman in “Men in Black II” and Gus in the NBC show “American Dreams.” His brother, James Spellos, says Peter will be cremated, and the family is planning an online gathering for fans. https://www.tmz.com/2023/11/19/transformers-actor-peter-spellos-dead-dies-american-dreams/

People relayed: “A GoFundMe created earlier this year, organized by fellow acting student Abby White, noted that Spellos was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in July. The fundraiser detailed that Spellos was based in Indianapolis and had ‘started a chemotherapy regimen, and is fighting this new nemesis like the Superman that we all know he is.'”