Iconic Black American Model Who Fought Segregation Dead At 87

Helen Williams, an iconic black American model that fought against segregation in the 1950s and 1960s has reportedly died at the age of 87. Williams was the highest-paid black model of her time, charting a path for millions of Black Americans to fight against censorship and racism.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Swan-necked and with an arched-eyebrow hauteur, Helen Williams was the aspirational face of the Black middle class in the 1950s and 60s — the most photographed, and highest paid, Black model of her era. She was a frequent cover girl for Ebony, Jet and Tan magazines, and the face aligned with many of the products advertised within, from Kodak to Modess to Simplicity Patterns. She was a ladylike beauty in Budweiser ads; a poised career girl smoking Kent cigarettes. She telegraphed luxury for Bulova watches and put on a sporty mien for Mum deodorant. When she spent a month in Paris in 1960, working as a house model for Christian Dior and Jean Dessès, Ebony covered the trip of “America’s most successful Negro model” in breathless prose. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/02/fashion/helen-williams-dead.html

In a world where false racism is constantly conjured up for purposes of self-promotion and self-interest, Helen Williams combated legitimate racism and hatred.