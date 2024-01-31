Kennedy Center Honors Recipient Dead at 91

Chita Rivera, a beloved Broadway icon, passed away this week at the age of 91.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91,” shared her rep Merle Frimark in a statement on Tuesday. According to a statement released by her daughter Lisa Mordente, Rivera died in New York “after a brief illness.” https://people.com/chita-rivera-dead-at-91-broadway-star-7971697

Throughout her career, Chita accumulated over seven decades of Broadway credits, including shows such as “West Side Story,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Can-Can,” “Merlin” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman”.

Rivera began her career at the age of 11 when she enrolled in the Jones-Haywood School of Ballet. Soon afterwards, Chita decided to drop out after attending George Balanchine’s School of American Ballet in New York, and pursue her dream on Broadway.

Chita began her career on Broadway in 1950 and landed her first professional role in a touring production of “Call Me Madam” led by Elaine Strich.

Rivera received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009. She also won two Tony Awards for Best Leading Actress in a musical throughout her career.

Rest in peace!

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Chita Rivera accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)