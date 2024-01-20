Iconic Filmmaker Dead At 77

Menachem Daum, a filmmaker who portrayed Hasidism in the United States in his work, “A Life Apart: Hasidism in America,” has reportedly died at the age of 77. That documentary was released back in 1997.

Videos by Rare

Daum created his most classic work with a gentleman named Oren Rudavsky. The project is often described as “dark”, and is summarized on Wikipedia as, “The film covers the lives of American Hasidic communities by tracing their roots in pre-War Europe, the near-extinction of their communities during the Holocaust, and the difficulties they faced when they began settling in America. The early Hasidic rabbis are shown to be wary of life in America as a place of necessary refuge. The Hasidic rabbis were concerned that liberalism and consumerism would lead to assimilation and began to place strict practices to preserve their culture from American secularism.[2]“

The New York Times reports on his passing…

Menachem Daum, a filmmaker who co-produced a groundbreaking 1997 documentary that illuminated the cloistered world of America’s Hasidim, died on Jan. 7 in a hospital near his home in Borough Park, Brooklyn. He was 77. His death was confirmed by Eva Fogelman, a friend and the author of a book about Christian rescuers of Jews during the Holocaust. She said Mr. Daum had been treated for congestive heart failure. What made the documentary, “A Life Apart: Hasidism in America,” so striking was Mr. Daum’s ability to get people who scorn movies and television sets to sit on camera for revealing interviews, allowing him to chronicle their mores and rituals. The resulting film offered a complex portrait of a religious group usually depicted as somber and impenetrable; here it offered scenes of Hasidim joyfully dancing. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/19/movies/menachem-daum-dead.html