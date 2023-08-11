Iconic ‘King Of The Hill’ Voice Actor Dead At 64

Johnny Hardwick, the voice actor behind the iconic ‘King of the Hill’ character Dale Gribble, has sadly passed away at the age of 64. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Videos by Rare

20th Television Animation released the following statement on his passing…

Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the ‘King of the Hill’ family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed. 20th Television Animation Statement on passing of Johnny Hardwick

NBC Dallas News reports on his passing…

“King of the Hill” originally ran for 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2010. Hardwick also worked as a writer and producer on the series, earning him one Emmy when the show won outstanding animated program in 2000, as well as two other Emmy nominations. The show is slated for a reboot on Hulu and had begun its production of the new season. According to Variety, Hardwick was involved in the reboot and had begun his voice work for the new episodes. It is not clear how his death will impact the show’s return. https://www.nbcdfw.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/king-of-the-hill-actor-and-comedian-johnny-hardwick-dies-at-64/3314574/

Hardwick surely brought laughs to millions of Americans for many years, and will continue to do so through the eternal life of his character, Dale Gribble.

Rest in Peace Johnny Hardwick, and thank you for all the laughs!