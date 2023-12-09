Iconic Oscar-Nominated Actor Dead at 82

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal died this week at the age of 82.

O’Neal’s son Patrick confirmed his death Friday with a post on Instagram. “This is just so hard for us. Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives,” Patrick O’Neal wrote. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ryan-oneal-star-of-love-story-and-paper-moon-is-dead-at-82/

Ryan, who was born on April 20th, 1941, began his entertainment career in the 1960s. He started as a television stuntman and eventually landed a role on the prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place”.

O’Neal rose to fame after his major film debut in “Love Story,” a reboot of the classic “Romeo and Juliet” released in December 1970. This role propelled him into the same league as renowned actors Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford as American icons.

After “Love Story,” O’Neal starred opposite Barbara Streisand in the comedy “What’s Up Doc.” In the 1973 film “Paper Moon,” O’Neal played a drifter working con games with his daughter (played by his real daughter Tatum). He was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance and Tatum O’Neal, at 10, became the youngest person to win an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ryan-oneal-star-of-love-story-and-paper-moon-is-dead-at-82/

Rest in peace!

American actor Ryan O’Neal and his wife, actress Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009) attend the wedding of Richard Berry, held at La Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood, California, 18th July 1987. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)