Iconic Rap Star Taken Off Life Support, Dies Aged 52

C-Knight, a rapper best known for being part of the rap group ‘Dove Shack’, has reportedly died at the age of 52. Knight’s real name was Arnez Blout. He had been hospitalized for several weeks following a stroke in October, and was reportedly taken off of life support yesterday.

TMZ reports on the rap star’s untimely death…

C-Knight’s brother told TMZ he was hospitalisted in mid-October after his blood sugar was at a ‘scary level’ due to his diabetes.

While receiving dialysis in the hospital, he suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest, according to the publication.

