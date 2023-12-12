Iconic ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Singer Dead At 75

Essra Mohawk, a singer who contributed to the legendary children’s program ‘Schoolhouse Rock’, has reportedly died at the age of 75. The singer also showed her talents on the children’s show ‘Sesame Street’.

Legacy.com reports on the iconic career of Essra Mohawk…

Born Sandra Elayne Hurvitz in Philadelphia, Mohawk recorded under several names in the 1960s, including Jamie Carter and Sandy Hurvitz, before meeting Frank Zappa (1940–1993) in 1967. She briefly performed with the Mothers of Invention – she disliked the stage name she had been given by them, “Uncle Meat” – before moving on to a solo career. Her 1970 album, “Primordial Lovers,” won critical acclaim and comparisons to such peers as Joni Mitchell, but it didn’t cross over into mainstream success. Her soulful voice earned her attention, however. Mohawk sang “Interjections!” “Mother Necessity,” and “Sufferin’ Till Suffrage” for the “Schoolhouse Rocks!” series, and she sang “Teeny Little Super Guy,” which was a fixture on “Sesame Street” in the 1980s. Mohawk’s work also hit the charts in the 1980s, thanks to Cyndi Lauper’s cover of her song, “Change of Heart.” Lauper’s version went to No. 3 on the charts. Mohawk also wrote “Stronger Than the Wind,” performed by Tina Turner (1939–2003). Over the course of her career, Mohawk worked as a background singer for John Mellencamp, Carole King, Jerry Garcia (1942–1995), and Kool & the Gang. She also recorded over a dozen solo albums between 1968 and 2007. When not working in music, Mohawk was an advocate for environmental and LGBTQIA+ causes. https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/essra-mohawk-1948-2023-schoolhouse-rock-singer-songwriter/

Rest in peace, legend!