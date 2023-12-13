Iconic Singer Dead At 45

Sara Tavares, a Portuguese singer who was steady in her representation of her African roots, has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 45. Tavares reportedly could sing in Portuguese, English, Cape Verdean Criolo and Angolan slang, an amazing feat.

All the way back in 2009, the singer was diagnosed with a brain tumor. We do not have confirmation of the reason for her passing, but we have to assume it had something to do with Tavares’ past run-ins with cancer.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Sara Tavares, a Portuguese songwriter, singer and guitarist with a gentle voice and an ear for global pop, died on Nov. 19 in Lisbon. She was 45. Her label, Sony Portugal, announced the death, in a hospital, on social media. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009. Ms. Tavares began her career in the pop mainstream, singing R&B-influenced songs in Portuguese and English. But as she found her own style, she came to embrace her African roots. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/12/arts/music/sara-tavares-dead.html

To lose such an influential and powerful woman at such a young age is truly a tragedy. Our prayers are with her family, and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sara Tavares!