Iconic Sports Legend Dead At 80

Terry Venables, who managed the England National Soccer team from 1994 to 1996, and also managed the Barcelona and Tottenham throughout his illustrious career, has reportedly died at the age of 80.

He reportedly passed away after battling a long illness. BBC reports on his passing…

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, most notably leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil.

A former England player, he also managed Barcelona and Tottenham.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables won La Liga and reached the European Cup final with Barcelona, and lifted the FA Cup with Tottenham.

As a player, he won two England caps and made more than 500 club appearances between 1960 and 1975, largely for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham.

