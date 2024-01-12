Iconic TikTok Chef Dies Aged 67

Lynn Yamada Davis, who entertained millions with her TikTok videos focused on cooking, has reportedly died at the age of 67. Davis reportedly succumbed to a battle with esophageal cancer.

Videos by Rare

Davis is a A third-generation American with four Japanese grandparents. She became a TikTok influencer at 63 when she launched “Cooking with Lynja” on the platform during the coronavirus pandemic. She had 17 million followers.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Ms. Davis began creating the wholesome Cooking With Lynja videos in 2020 with her youngest child, Tim Davis, to help keep up his cinematography skills during the pandemic lockdown. Her social media accounts have remained active after her death, because she had asked him to post videos that had already been edited. One such video shows the two of them looking for truffles in Italy. “My mom was like my partner in crime,” Mr. Davis, 27, who edited the TikTok account, said in an interview on Thursday. Something else she requested, Mr. Davis said, was that he post a few older videos that they had made together about a decade ago https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/11/dining/lynja-davis-cooking-tiktok-dead.html