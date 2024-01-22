Iconic TV Actor Dead At 58

David Gail, a television actor best known for playing Stuart Carson on the legendary show “Beverly Hills, 90210”, has reportedly tragically died at the age of 58. A cause of death has not been provided.

The New York Times reported on his death…

Mr. Gail was known for his role as Stuart Carson on Season 4 of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and had dozens of other television show credits in the 1990s. David Gail, who played Dr. Joe Scanlon on the ABC soap opera “Port Charles” and appeared on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died. He was 58. His death was announced on Saturday on Instagram byKatie Colmenares. A cause and a date of death were not provided. Mr. Gail was a prolific television actor in the mid- to late 1990s. His biggest role was in the “General Hospital” spinoff show “Port Charles,” in which he appeared as Dr. Joe Scanlon in 216 episodes during a season in 1999 and 2000, according to IMDb. Dr. Scanlon was a love interest of one of the show’s main characters, Dr. Karen Wexler, according to a “General Hospital” fan site. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/21/arts/television/david-gail-dead.html