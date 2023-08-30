Idaho Police Captain Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Hotel Pool

A police captain from Lewiston, Idaho has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged indecent exposure incident at a hotel swimming pool.

Captain Richard Fuentes was off duty among a group of four when arrested by Coeur d’Alene Police. They were responding to a call that there four adults — two men and two women — were naked in the pool at the Quality Inn on W. Airway Ave.

The call was made by a hotel employee after being alerted by juveniles about the naked adults. In other words, kids allegedly saw all this transpiring. Fuentes is accused of being among the group of four adults in the pool.

When the employee asked them to leave, one of the naked adults responded by saying there was “no law that applies to the hotel” that forbid them from swimming there without suits, per arresting documents.

Per CBS 2 Idaho, one of the juvenile witnesses said two of the four adults were having sex in the pool, despite knowing that others were in the area.

Lewiston police captain Richard Fuentes was among those arrested for conduct at a hotel pool. (Lewiston PD/CBS 2)

When police arrived at the group’s room, one of the members did not deny the group’s behavior — and instead referenced a sign in the pool area that said no minors were allowed in the pool area at that time, documents said.

Coeur d’Alene Police arrested four people at a hotel for indecent exposure. (Facebook)

The four were arrested the next morning on misdemeanor indecent exposure charges. The City of Lewiston has since released a statement in regards to Fuentes, via CBS 2.

“Fuentes was arrested by Coeur d’Alene Police on a misdemeanor charge after an alleged incident that occurred on August 18, 2023,” it read. “Upon careful review of information regarding the alleged incident and subsequent charge, Police Chief Kuzik recommended and Mayor Johnson approved that Fuentes be placed on administrative leave.”

