President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris are expected to make history on January 20, 2021, on the steps of the US Capitol. Both will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States, respectively. With the coronavirus pandemic and extra security in place due to the Capitol riots, the historic date will unfortunately not look like any previous inauguration. But, good news for us who like to stay in the comfort of her own home, the ceremony will be shown virtually. Here’s everything you need to know about the Presidential Inauguration for 2021.

When is the Presidential Inauguration?

The inauguration for Joe Biden, soon to be 46th president of the United States, and soon to be Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Washington DC. According to the description of the event on the official Biden Inaugural Committee site, “After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.” Biden and Harris will take office at noon EST.

Biden will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, where he will take an oath with his hand on top of his 127-year old Bible held by his wife Dr. Jill Biden. Kamala Harris, the first South Asian American, and Black American Vice President will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Sotomayor is the first Latina member of the Supreme Court. Some of the day’s festivities will begin earlier, including the National Anthem at 11:30 a.m. EST and “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration For Young Americans,” The special will be hosted by actress Keke Palmer and is expected to start at 10 a.m. EST.

On Tuesday, the night before the inauguration, Biden and Harris are expected to pay tribute to those who died in the COVID-19 pandemic with a “national moment of unity.” At 5:30 p.m. EST, the soon to be new president will partake in the lighting of 400 lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in memory of those who passed away. At the same time, the Space Needle in Seattle, and the Empire State Building in New York will be illuminated.

Where Can You Watch the Inauguration?

Washington officials are discouraging people from gathering in Washington DC for the inauguration, but you can live stream it from the comfort of your own home everywhere on a screen. Most of the major networks that will be showing the inauguration including ABC, NBC, and CBS. This means that if you have conventional cable you can watch it on your TV. But fear not, the ceremony will also be available online. If you have access to Wi-Fi, you can stream it on bideninagural.org and on YouTube for free.

There are also three streaming services packages that let you stream Biden’s inauguration online and watch the event on popular cable news networks like Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN. You can sign up for the services and get instant access, with no insulation or set of time necessary. As a little bonus in a thank you, after Wednesday the streamers will also get to watch other series and live TV suchlike the Super Bowl.

With Hulu + LiveTV you can get instantly get access to watch the swearing-in on CNBC, CNN, NBC, CBS, and ABC. You also have a chance to scroll through Hulu’s multiple collections of TV shows, movies, and Hulu originals. If you have FuboTV, it will give you access to FOX News and MSNBC for analysis, plus local networks in your area. The Family plan offers a whopping 117 channels, including major network channels like NFL Network and HGTV. Sling TV is one of the most affordable packages, with the $30 Single Blue Plan which sets you up with channels like MSNBC and CNN for live coverage and political commentary.

What About Security After the U.S. Capitol Riot?

Authorities said that there will be extra security precautions after Pro-Trump supporters breached the US Capitol during the electoral vote count. Over 25,000 National Guard troops have been called to keep the event secure, with extra security fencing near the Capitol and the White House. Numerous streets around the area have been shut down. The National Mall, which is usually a place where onlookers gather has been closed down. The groups that had permits for demonstrations had agreed to hold them in different areas nearby, and attendees will then be screen on their way to the demonstration.

Who Is Performing at the Inauguration?

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

Lady Gaga is set to sing The Star-Spangled Banner on inauguration day Wednesday morning. The Oscar and Grammy winner will start at 11:30 a.m. EST. Gaga previously perform the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl, wowing the audience. Jennifer Lopez is also expected to perform during the wedding ceremony, according to the New York Times. Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama are expected to show up to each event. Former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton will also join the event. Donald Trump announced via Twitter he would not be attending the event.

The inauguration performances kicked off with ‘America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers’ with an appearance by Grammy-nominees Black Pumas. The group sang the Record of the Year nominated song, Colors, from the band’s 2020 self-titled album. Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing hosted the virtual ‘We the People’ show which featured James Taylor, Carole King, and Ben Harper.

What Happens After the Inauguration?

Following the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, we will be hosting a special program at 8:30pm ET! Hosted by @tomhanks, our "Celebrating America" event will include performances from @AntClemons, @jonbonjovi, @ddlovato, @jtimberlake, and more! pic.twitter.com/sekrWlZWG7 — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

After the swear-in inauguration ceremony is completed, both Biden the Harris will take part in a Pass in Review with members of the military on the East Front of the US Capitol. Pass in Review is a military tradition that honors the peaceful transfer of power to the new commander-in-chief. Every branch of the military is said to be represented. After the review, Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will honor the military by going to Arlington National Cemetery which is located in Virginia. There they will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Bush, Clinton, and Obama are also scheduled to attend the wreath-laying ceremony.

Although there won’t be an official celebration this year, celebrities are still expected to commemorate the administration virtually. Following the ceremony, Tom Hanks is set to host a TV special called ‘Celebrating America,’ which you can stream online. The event will air at 8:30 p.m. EST where you can expect to see Kerry Washington, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Eva Longoria, and Jon Bon Jovi. Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, and Ant Clemons are expected to take part in the event as well. You can watch the hostess special on networks from CBS NBC, and on streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.